With 237 new deaths by covid-19 notified in the last 24 hours, Brazil arrived this Sunday, 3, to 597,986 victims of the disease. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, follows the same as the day before: 500. The index has not been below this level since September 13th.

In the last 24 hours, 9,176 cases of coronavirus were also reported. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,465,674.

Recently, at least ten states reported that they are having trouble updating and reporting statistics on the covid-19 pandemic, particularly those related to positive tests for the disease.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, g1, The globe, Extra, Folha de São Paulo and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8 pm.

According to government figures, 20.44 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District.

The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

