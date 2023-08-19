Study done by SOS Mata Atlântica shows the existence of at least 1,530 UCs (Conservation Units) distributed in 710 municipalities, in an area of ​​5.2 million hectares. There are 4 times more municipal UCs and an area approximately 3 times larger than what appears in the CNUC (National Register of Conservation Units) for the municipal level in the Atlantic Forest biome.

According to the foundation, the survey evaluated 1,257 cities and combined data from previous surveys, allowing, for the 1st time, an estimate of the CUs in the 3,429 municipalities included in the Atlantic Forest. The objective was to update and deepen the information on these areas.

According to the biologist and coordinator of SOS Mata Atlântica projects, Diego Igawa Martinez, the discrepancy between the numbers shows that data from the forest’s municipal CUs still remain hidden from the national scene, even on the websites of city halls.

“This lack of information can harm the municipal administration, making processes such as environmental licensing and access to compensatory measures or financing for local environmental management more difficult”he said.

The study also shows that among the cities that have conservation units, 464 (65%) have a single protected area under their management, while 18 (3%) are responsible for more than 10 areas.

The State of Minas Gerais has 305 municipal UCs covering 1.9 million hectares. Rio de Janeiro has the highest number of identified UCs (420), ranking 4th in terms of total coverage area (702,938 hectares).

Also noteworthy are Mato Grosso, with the 2nd largest area (approximately 1.4 million hectares occupying 31 UCs), and Paraná, which accounts for the 3rd largest number of UCs (291) and the 4th largest protected area (401,591 hectares).

On the other hand, Sergipe, Paraíba and Alagoas are the States with the lowest rates of area protected by municipal UCs in relation to the total area inserted in the Atlantic Forest: less than 0.1%.

“The expansion of municipal UCs is capable of providing solutions to challenges such as biodiversity conservation, mitigating climate change and improving the quality of life of the population, also contributing to the fulfillment of international goals assumed in multilateral conferences, such as the Global Framework for Biodiversity, approved in December 2022 at the 15th United Nations Conference on Biological Diversity”says SOS Mata Atlântica.

According to the entity, the low number and poor distribution of UCs in the Atlantic Forest among the different regions and ecosystems of the biome, must compromise the achievement of the goal that at least 30% of all terrestrial, marine and coastal areas are conserved by conservation systems. effective and ecologically representative protected areas by 2030.

Currently, according to official information, the Atlantic Forest biome has only about 10% of its entire area protected in some category of Conservation Unit. The percentage adds up to the areas managed by the federal, state and municipal levels and corresponds to approximately 13.4 million hectares.

If the agenda of the municipal UCs in the biome were strengthened for the implementation and accounting of these areas, the estimate of the study is that the updated sum of protected areas should cover at least 13% of the Atlantic Forest, or 17.2 million hectares.

“This still leaves us far from a comfortable position, but in a biome with such fragmented forest remnants and with such a large number of cities in its territory, strengthening the CUs at the local level already represents a significant advance and can be an interesting way to contribute to national goals of biodiversity conservation”says Martinez.

With information from Brazil Agency