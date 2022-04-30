SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 15,194 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected with the disease in the country to 30,448,236, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

The country also recorded 87 more deaths caused by the coronavirus, which brings the total number of deaths in Brazil to 663,497, according to data from the ministry.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country have recently declined, after a new wave stemming from the Ômicron variant caused record cases in January and February.

Brazil has so far vaccinated 83% of the country’s population with at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 and 76% with two doses or a single-dose immunizer.

The post Brazil has 15,194 new cases of Covid and 87 more deaths, says ministry appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #cases #Covid #deaths #ministry