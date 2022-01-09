This Saturday, 8, Brazil reached 144.291 million people fully immunized against covid, or 67.64% of the population. On the other hand, some States still face difficulties in extracting data on the progress of vaccination.

Regarding the number of partially immunized people, with at least one dose of the vaccine, there are 161.630 million residents, which is equivalent to 75.77% of the total population of the country, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with to the health departments of 26 states and the Federal District.

In the last 24 hours, there were 300 thousand applications. The first doses were administered to 27,800 people, while 68,800 received the 2nd application of the vaccine. The booster applications were administered to 210,000 inhabitants, with a total of 29.3 million doses applied.

The states of Acre, Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Tocantins, Rio Grande do Sul and Roraima did not update the immunization data. Acre reported that “it did not update any numbers due to the instability of the notification system”.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?