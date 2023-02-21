According to Waldez Goés, the National Civil Defense mapped out that 4 million people live in these areas

Brazil currently has around 14,000 high-risk disaster points already mapped by the National Civil Defense and 4 million people living in these areas. The information was given to Agência Brasil by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goesthis Tuesday (21.Feb.2023).

The government of São Paulo counted more deaths this 3rd (Feb 21) due to the heavy rains that hit the north coast of the region. The number updated at 5:40 pm is 47. The total number of displaced (who have left their homes but are staying with friends or family) and homeless (in public or private shelters) remains stable, at 1,730 and 766 people, respectively.

population resistance

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development said that, although many municipalities still need to organize themselves more, Brazil has a well-structured and organized Civil Defense system. “We have very assertive vertical communication with regard to States and the Union”he said.

Waldez Góes said that since Thursday (Feb 16), due to the rain warnings, the National Civil Defense has held meetings with authorities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia.

The minister said that the population resists “very” to believe the warnings. “It is good for us to remember who is dealing with information. People sometimes tend to want to believe it won’t happen. [um desastre]. So, they end up staying in their homes, or moving [para o local onde foi dado o alerta]as is the case of the north coast of São Paulo, a beautiful region, with very strong tourism, always sought after in these periods”.

The minister recalled that, in addition to residents, relatives or people on business or leisure travel to the region during this carnival period. “So, all of this further increases the chances of the risk being more imminent”he stated.

Assistance

According to the National Secretary of Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff, the next few days should still be tense, since the forecast is still for a lot of rain in the region.

“A range of 100 to 150 millimeters is planned. we were there yesterday [São Sebastião] and the day was quite calm, sunny, but at night we know that a little rain has fallen. For the Serra da Mantiqueira region, the forecast for today is around 250 millimeters of rain”he stated.

Minister Waldez Góes said that, at this 1st moment, the work plan is focused on assisting the cities of São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Carapicuíba, Bertioga and Guarujá.

“There are more than 600 men and women working to rescue people, cleaning, clearing roads, finding dead people, taking people to hospitals, distributing water, transporting people with the aircraft. So, all this is already a task force of the integrated Civil Defense. It is the federal government of President Lula, municipal government and state government. So, there is already a very strong performance”he said, recalling that in 24 hours the rains in the region of São Sebastião exceeded 600 millimeters.

On another front, according to the minister, the city halls of the affected cities, which have already had a state of calamity recognized, are working on the elaboration of work plans so that financial resources are transferred and start the works that restore the situation of normality and reconstruction of cities.

“Everything that is necessary to rebuild, having the work plan, President Lula’s government authorizes to support. We have more than 1,300 municipalities in Brazil with an emergency situation already decreed and approved by the National Civil Defense, and which have received more distinct support. We have resources. What happens is that we need work plans”explained Goes.

Waldez Góes highlighted the integrated work of the federal government with the city halls and government of the State of São Paulo, and as an example, he said that housing programs such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida can be prioritized in affected cities or with many people in risk areas .

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains registered on the coast of São Paulo left at least 47 dead until the afternoon of the 3rd (Feb 21). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that 11,943 people are homeless (who have left their homes, but are with friends or family) and 1,686 displaced (who are in public or private shelters).

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.

With information from Agência Brasil