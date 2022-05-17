Average deaths from the disease is at 112 and shows a trend of stability compared to two weeks ago

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Monday (May 16, 2022), 69 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 664,987 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 13,510 new cases of covid-19 in the same period. In total, the country has 30,701,900 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 112.

The curve shows a stability trend with a variation of -11% in relation to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 18,236 records per day. The data shows an uptrend with an 18% change from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,117 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,217 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.