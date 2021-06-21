Amid the new high of cases and deaths by covid-19, Brazil registered 1,050 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles this Sunday, 20. The balance also shows that the moving average of new diagnoses reached the highest level since April 1st.

With virus transmission accelerating, the moving average is 73,200, which is a 17% increase over two weeks ago. This is the highest rate in nearly three months. On April 1st, the indicator was 73,993.

According to specialists, the insufficient pace of vaccination, combined with the early relaxation of measures of social distancing, contribute to the country having a new increase in the number of infected people.

In some places, the growth of cases and hospital staffing have made governments enact stricter restriction measures.

In all, the country has 501,918 deaths from coronaviruses since the beginning of the health crisis. According to a survey by the consortium, the moving average of deaths, an index that corrects distortions between weekdays and weekends, rose for the tenth consecutive day. This Sunday, the indicator reached 2,063 – or 24% higher compared to 14 days ago.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil has also notified 45,348 new cases of the disease – the record is from last Friday, the 18th, when the country registered 98,135 diagnoses. The accumulated total is 17,926.393.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, G1, The globe, Extra, Folha de São Paulo and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The survey is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District.

The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Health reports that 16,220,238 people have been cured of the disease and there are 1,205,865 in recovery.

