There are 386 thousand couriers and 1.27 million drivers; men represent 97% of professionals

Brazil has 1.6 million workers per application, divided into delivery platforms for delivery (386 thousand) and drivers of apps of rides (1.27 million). The numbers are from a survey carried out by the Cebrap (Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning).

The survey estimated that the overwhelming majority (97%) of workers are men. Only 3% women. Here’s the full of the study (6 MB).

Cebrap analyzed the profile of couriers and drivers in terms of race and education, for example. Here is how the stratification was for each of the sectors:

DRIVERS

Most are under 40 years old. Of the professionals, 38% are aged between 30 and 39 years. There is a greater presence of elderly people among drivers, they are 4%. Only 0.1% of them are under 19 years old.

Blacks or browns make up 62% of the workers. Whites represent a smaller number: 35%.

The largest portion (40%) receives from 3 to 6 minimum wages. Only 1% receive up to 1 salary and 8% in the range of 1 to 2 salaries. There are 34% who earn more than 6 minimum wages.

Regarding schooling, only 19% attended higher education. Most (60%) stopped studying when they completed high school.

About the will to remain in the occupation, 54% said they wanted to stay in the business. Of those who have or are very willing to leave work, there are 23%.

The ridesharing platforms used for the survey were Uber and the 99.

DELIVERIES

They are concentrated in the portion of people under 30 years old. In the range of 20 to 29 years, are 39% of couriers. The percentage of people aged up to 19 years is 10 times smaller than that of drivers (0.1%).

The proportion can be explained by the greater ease that a young person has in getting a bicycle or motorbike to carry out the service of delivery than buying a car to transport passengers.

Blacks or browns make up a majority of 68%, greater than drivers by 6 percentage points. Whites are 29%.

The percentage of professionals earning 3 to 6 minimum wages is 39%. Those who earn more than that are 19%, a figure 15 percentage points lower than that of drivers. Only 1% have an income of less than 1 salary.

The share of couriers who completed higher education is almost twice as small as that of drivers, 9%.

Those who want or really want to continue working as couriers are 78%. Those who have or are very willing to leave the occupation account for 14%.

The companies analyzed by the survey for couriers were the iFood and the Zé Delivery.

METHODOLOGY

Cebrap used administrative data from the companies mentioned in the article. 3,025 interviews were carried out (1,507 couriers and 1,518 drivers) by telephone from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.