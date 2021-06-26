On the day with the most victims of covid-19 in Brazil, March 29, 2021, one person died every 27 seconds. There were 3,207 deaths on that date. The data are contained in a bulletin from the Ministry of Health released on Friday (June 25, 2021). here is the whole of the document (9 MB).

This data refers to the number of deaths that actually took place in that period, and not the dates on which they were notified. The Ministry of Health publishes daily deaths confirmed by covid-19 in Brazil, in this website. But the data does not reflect the reality of When people actually died from the disease.

To know this information, it is necessary to observe the deaths by actual date, with information updated once a week by the government.

The peak of deaths reported within 24 hours, for example, was not March 29 but April 8th. Health authorities recorded 4,249 covid-19 deaths on that date.

Although the calculation of the death rate is more accurate based on the number of deaths per actual date, the data is lagged.

There have been cases in which the actual date of death was known by the Ministry of Health just 1 year after it happened. Therefore, it is possible that there will be changes in the records in the next bulletins, with an increase in deaths in recent months.

So far, the Ministry of Health has set the date for 483,460 of the 502,586 confirmed deaths as of June 21, the date of the most recent update.

In the video below, it is possible to see the difference between the deaths by date of notification (when local health authorities forward the information to the ministry) and by actual date.

MOST LETHAL MONTHS OF THE PANDEMIC

Considering the deaths by notification date, April this year was the month with the most victims of the new coronavirus. From the analysis of deaths by actual date, however, it is possible to observe that it was in March that more people died as a result of covid-19.

There were 76,377 deaths by actual date in March and 70,213 in April, according to data confirmed by the Ministry of Health so far.

From April to June, there were 140,347 deaths from the disease. The number represents nearly 1/3 of all deaths from nothing real since the beginning of the pandemic. The data for June goes until the 21st. In 3 weeks, 23,168 people died.

