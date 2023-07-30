Research shows that the occurrences resulted in 148,800 benefits granted by the INSS; São Paulo leads

A survey by the Occupational Safety and Health Observatory, made available by the MPT (Ministério Público do Trabalho), shows that, in 2022, Brazil registered 612.9 thousand notifications of accidents related to working hours.

The cases resulted in 148,800 benefits granted by the INSS (National Institute of Social Security). The number of deaths from accidents at work in the country reached 2,538 last year. On Thursday (July 27, 2023), the National Day for the Prevention of Occupational Accidents was celebrated.

States

Among the federative units, São Paulo had the highest volume of notifications for accidents at work (204,157), corresponding to 35% of the total. Minas Gerais comes next, with 63,815 notifications, ahead of Rio Grande do Sul, with 50,491.

On a municipal scale, the capital of São Paulo is the leader, with 51,233 notifications, ahead of Rio de Janeiro (18,747) and Belo Horizonte (11,776). Labor attorney Luciano Leivas assessed that, considering these data as absolute, they reflect a picture of the distribution of the economically active population in the country.

“They are more populous states, with greater employability and, due to this greater concentration of the economically active population, the absolute data point to the state of São Paulo and other units with a larger economically active population punctuating these data”he said, who is also vice-coordinator of Codemat (National Coordination for the Defense of the Work Environment and Worker’s Health), of the MPT.

health workers

The health area concentrates most of the accidents at work, representing 10% of the notifications made to the INSS. Hospital care is the sector with the most accidents at work, totaling 603,631 from 2012 to 2022. In this scenario, the nursing technician has the highest number of accidents at work, with 313,654 in the same period. Leivas said that the health area has this peculiarity because, within the health services, there are faster means of notification.

There is also underreporting in the health area. “Many different services in the hospital sector fail to communicate accidents at work for various reasons”, he stated. On the other hand, he explained that as hospital activity is geared towards health care, the data tend to be closer to reality.

By having a more reliable regular notification, the health sector tends to have a higher consolidated statistic. The Labor attorney said that, in theory, sectors that adopt underreporting as a practice could have more work-related illnesses and accidents than those effectively registered.

Repression X prevention

Leivas clarified that the MPT’s action to reduce the volume of accidents at work and ensure the health of the worker takes place in 2 ways: repressive and preventive. In the repressive modality –when the fact has already happened–, the MPT works with the Reference Centers for Worker’s Health, of the Ministry of Health, to set up a civil inquiry. The body also carries out inspection activities to identify flaws in the management of risks in the work environment, seeking regularization.

The preventive or promotional form takes place through thematic national projects. Codemat has 5 major projects. One of them is the strengthening of workers’ health in the SUS (Unified Health System). This project does not address cases of fractures, burns, injuries and even death resulting from an instant event, but work-related illness. That is, exposure to chemical, physical and biological agents in the work environment and which causes the employee to become ill, even after leaving the job, acquiring cancer or a repetitive strain injury, for example.

“SUS is the one that ends up welcoming this sick worker”, declared Leivas. This national MPT project strengthens the SUS, seeking to identify where the worker is falling ill and, there, try to take measures to adapt the economic sector.

There is also the project to combat underreporting. INSS data refer only to workers in the formal market, who have a formal contract, and do not include those in the informal market or those who, even in the formal market, suffer accidents and illnesses not reported by companies. The goal is to demonstrate more clearly the reality of accidents in Brazil.

The project that aims to ban asbestos as a raw material for domestic industry obtained a favorable decision this year from the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“There is a trend towards a reduction in cancers resulting from exposure to asbestos”. Another action promotes worker health in slaughterhouses, which are an environment “extremely hostile to human health”, said Leivas.

Finally, a multisectoral project seeks to develop protocols or guidelines on work-related cancer-causing events. According to the ILO (International Labor Organization), a significant part of illnesses diagnosed with cancer are work-related.

Prevention

According to Luciano Leivas, the issue of preventing accidents at work is worth mentioning. “From an economic point of view, accidents at work have a great impact, and also on Social Security, translated by high values ​​of benefits, such as pensions for death, disability retirements, sick pay due to temporary incapacity, resulting from accidents at work”.

Leivas stated that commemorative dates are important, as well as reflecting on the problem. “But the issue has to be taken to the companies and unions, to build a culture of preventing accidents at work, which goes beyond the idea of ​​personal protective equipment, which, many times, is not efficient enough to prevent an accident. ”.

Security

The president of Anamt (National Association of Occupational Medicine), Francisco Cortes Fernandes, explained that the issue of safety and occupational medicine is an interconnected process. The occupational engineer, for example, recognizes the existing risks in the workplace, communicating whether they are above or below the occupational exposure tolerance limit.

It is up to the safety and work engineer to propose safety measures when risks in the work environment exceed safety limits. The occupational physician, in turn, is responsible for identifying, through occupational exams, the diseases related to exposure to risk or which have not been or are not being well controlled.

Fernandes stated that there are companies in Brazil with excellent safety standards and comply with current legislation. Others, in turn, are outside the country’s safety regulations. “As it exists in all professions and sectors, there are great, good and bad cases”declared the president of Anamt.

culture cell

The Master in Exercise Physiology from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), Bianca Vilela, stated that companies have a preponderant role to avoid accidents in the corporate environment. “It is the example that must then be taken outside the company”. Bianca highlighted that the company is a culture cell that will address the health and safety of its employees there.

On a vehicle assembly line, for example, there are various materials such as presses, hammers, and a series of situations that can lead to accidents. To prevent them from happening, there are rules that will regulate employee safety. That’s where the so-called PPE comes in. If the person is going to handle something sharp, he has to have a specific glove. To withstand more noise than it should, the worker must wear ear protection.

“All these precautions must be the heart of the company, so that the employee returns home healthy. Nobody wants to come back without a finger or with some sprain or even having an incident at work, which is before the accident. These are things that you almost trip over, almost cut yourself. All these precautions are part of the company’s day-to-day activities”emphasized the physiologist.

Awareness

It is also necessary that there be awareness on the part of the workers, because there are many people resistant to following the norms. The physiologist pointed out that anyone who performs a service for many years without problems may have a false impression that they are immune to accidents.

“That is very dangerous. The company needs to promote this training and equipment, but the employee has a very important word in this process, which is acceptance. He needs to accept those correct procedures so that he himself will be the beneficiary.”. Important issues in the day-to-day work, such as gymnastics, come next. “Then you create a culture of health and safety, which are inseparable”said Bianca Vilela.

With information from Brazil Agency.