There was a decrease compared to the same period in 2023, but an increase compared to 2022; survey considers public transport

Brazil had 37 buses burned in the first half of 2024. There was a drop in relation to the previous year, when 46 vehicles were destroyed in the same period. However, there was an increase in relation to the 29 buses set on fire in the first 6 months of 2022.

The information comes from a survey by NTU (National Association of Urban Transport Companies) sent exclusively to Poder360. Here is the full (PDF – 1 MB).

Read below how the number of vehicles destroyed evolved in the first half of each year:

The association considered municipal and metropolitan public transport buses for the survey – those used by the population on a daily basis.

Despite the name, they are usually operated by private companies that have the service concession. Vehicles used for tourism and interstate travel are not included in this count.

In 2023, Brazil had a total of 105 buses set on fire. It was the highest number in 4 years. Read below how the incidents evolved:

The peak of records of burned buses occurred in 2014, when protesters vandalized public transport in protests against the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). There were 657 cases in total.

The occurrences in 2020 and 2021 are naturally lower. Vehicle circulation was limited due to social isolation caused by the pandemic. Since the beginning of the historical series, in 2004, Brazil has had 2,825 buses set on fire.

IN THE STATES

Bus fires were recorded in 8 states of the Federation in 2024. São Paulo accounts for 12 of them and leads the ranking. The others are Rio de Janeiro (10), Minas Gerais (4) and Bahia (4).

CRIME, SECURITY AND ELECTIONS

As the Poder360 showed in this reportthe destruction of buses by fire is an issue related to public safety in the country. Many of the cases are linked to acts of organized crime.

There are still the political impacts of the data. The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) needs to gain the population’s trust in relation to its security policies, seen as soft and conniving by the opposition.

An increase in the number of burned buses could have a negative impact on the PT administration.

Candidates in municipal elections – especially those seeking reelection – will have to pay increasing attention to public safety issues affecting their cities. Left-wing parties, which tend to be stronger in the Northeast, may lose city halls depending on the situation in the region’s municipalities.