The Labor Tax Audit removed 2,564 children and adolescents from situations of child exploitation in 2023. The increase compared to 2022 was around 9%, when 2,324 young people had been rescued.

O MTE (Ministry of Labor and Employment) indicated that, of the children rescued in the 1,518 actions carried out, 1,923 were boys and 641 girls. Mato Grosso do Sul topped the list with 372 absences, Minas Gerais (326) and São Paulo (203).

Around 89% of children and adolescents were found working in the civil construction, alcohol sales, garbage collection, mechanical workshops, car wash and street vending sectors. These activities present occupational and child health risks.

The rescued minors were taken to the Guardianship Council and to social assistance in the municipalities for inclusion in the most appropriate available policies. Now, according to the deputy coordinator of Combating Child Labor, Andrea Nascimento, the priority for 2024 is to increase inspections.

“We want to adopt several strategies, such as the use of technical tools and technological resources that make it possible to improve action planning and improve results, focusing mainly on combating the worst forms of child labor; the expansion of interinstitutional articulations and social dialogue with public and private entities”said Nascimento.

