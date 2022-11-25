At least two professors and a student were killed and 11 others were injured by a gunman who shot at two schools in the city of Aracruz on Brazil’s central coast and is now on the run.

The attacks targeted the Primo Bitti state primary and secondary school and the Praia de Coqueiral school: in the former, the attacker opened fire with a pistol, killing two teachers and leaving other people injured. Then, according to what has been reconstructed, the man, who wore camouflage and had his face covered, left the scene in a car and headed towards the Praia de Coqueiral school, where he killed a student and wounded two others.o