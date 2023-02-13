Monday, February 13, 2023
Brazil, great champion of the South American sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
Brazil

Giovane Santana (d) of Brazil celebrates a goal for Brazil.

Colombia ends in the third position of the table.

The Brazilian team beat Uruguay 2-0 this Sunday at the El Campín stadium and won the South American youth title.

Rayados in trouble: the reason why Maxi Meza was not called up for Argentina's match against Chile

