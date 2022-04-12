DThe Brazilian army has apparently ordered thousands of doses of sexual enhancers. Congressman Elias Vaz said Monday he learned through a freedom of information request that President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration had authorized an order of 35,000 of the erectile dysfunction pills for the armed forces.

“Our hospitals don’t have enough medicine, and Bolsonaro and his people are using public money to buy the little blue pill,” said the opposition MP, referring to the well-known sexual enhancer Viagra. Viagra is not mentioned by name in the documents he received. However, it was called Sildenfil, the active ingredient in Viagra, the MP explained.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the pills are in fact “for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension” or high blood pressure in the lungs – another use for sildenafil.

That did not stop the mockery of Internet users. Cartoons showing tanks with guns hanging circulated on Twitter. “Some say these pills are designed to help the armed forces f*** democracy some more,” wrote the satirical site Sensacionalista. Bolsonaro is a former armed forces captain and often speaks positively about Brazil’s military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985.

allegations of corruption

Left-wing Congressmen Marcelo Freixo and Elias Vaz, meanwhile, said they would ask prosecutors to look into the sex pills bill. They said there was evidence the government had been overcharged by up to 143 percent – a possible sign of corruption.