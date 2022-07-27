The Brazilian presence in the Paris Olympics (France) is officially confirmed. This Tuesday (26), with exactly two years to go until the 2024 Games, the women’s soccer team became the first team in the country to guarantee its presence at the event with a spot in the final of the Copa América, played in Colombia. In the semifinals, Pia Sundhage’s team beat Paraguay 2-0 at the Alfonso López Stadium, in Bucaramanga, the same stage where they will decide the continental title on Saturday (30), at 21:00 (Brasília time), against the hosts.

In addition to the place in Paris, Brazil has secured itself in next year’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand. Unlike the Olympics, for which only the finalists would qualify, the top three in the Copa America go directly to the World Cup. The third place will be known this Friday (29), at 21h, at Estadio Centenario, in Armenia, in the confrontation between Paraguay and Argentina. Whoever loses will compete in the international qualifiers alongside Chile, which came in fifth.

Despite the Paraguayan scare at two minutes, in a header by defender Verónica Riveros that defender Tainara saved over the line, it was Brazil who opened the scoring. At 16, midfielder Adriana crossed on the right, the defense pushed away and the remainder was left with Tamires at the entrance of the area. The side rolled to striker Bia Zaneratto, who didn’t get the domain, but arranged for midfielder Ary Borges to hit low, in the corner. In the 27th minute, forward Debinha and winger Antônia shared with the Paraguayan defense and Bia Zaneratto took advantage of the ball in the area, releasing the bomb to expand and swing the nets in her 100th game for the national team.

In the second half, the Paraguayans maintained the strategy of looking for the dead balls and rehearsed a pressure on the Brazilian exit, but felt the wear and tear. Even at a slower pace than in the opening 45 minutes, Brazil remained in the attacking field, with midfielder Kerolin being the most active player. The canarinho team had several chances to extend the advantage, but they made mistakes in the decision making and in the finalization.

Brazil is the biggest winner of the Copa América, with seven titles in eight editions, the last three being consecutive. It was only in 2006, when Argentina hosted the tournament and took the cup, that the Brazilians were in second place. Colombia, opponents in the decision, is looking for an unprecedented feat, after two runners-up, in 2010 and 2014, both for the canary national team.

In addition to Brazil and Colombia, the United States and host France are insured for the Paris Olympics. The North Americans secured the title of the North and Central Americas and Caribbean Championships, held in Mexico, won on the 18th, by defeating Canada (current Olympic champions) 1-0 in the final.