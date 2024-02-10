Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2024 – 23:26

Brazil recorded its second consecutive defeat in the women's basketball Pre-Olympic Tournament and saw its place at the Paris Olympic Games slip a little further away. On Saturday night (10) the Brazilian team was beaten 72 to 65 by Serbia at the Mangueirinho gym, in Belém (Pará).

It was left for the last day. In a very tough duel, Serbia beat Brazil 72 to 65, in a Mangueirinho packed with more than 9 thousand people. BUT NOTHING HAS BEEN DECIDED! The Seleção plays this Sunday, the 11th, against Germany, at 8pm, at Mangueirinho, when they decide to go to Paris… pic.twitter.com/npAC7bHg3y — Basquete Brasil – CBB (@basquetebrasil) February 11, 2024

This was Brazil's second defeat in the competition, after the 60-55 defeat to Australia last Thursday (8) in the opening game of the Pre-Olympic.

After the stumble against Serbia, the team led by coach José Neto now depends on a combination of results to guarantee their presence at the Paris Games. Brazil has an obligation to beat Germany in its last Pre-Olympic match, against Germany starting at 8pm (Brasília time) on Sunday (11). In the other match, in the event of Serbia's victory over the already classified Australia, the Brazilian team will only need a simple victory. But in the event of an Australian triumph, the Canarian team needs to beat the Germans by a difference of more than eight points.