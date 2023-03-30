The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday, 29, that an improvement in the visualization of borders revealed that the territory of Brazil is 72 square kilometers larger than previously estimated.

The update in the calculation of the Territorial Area for 2022 resulted in the total value of the territorial extension of Brazil of 8,510,417.771 km², equivalent to 72,231 km² more than the 8,510,345.540 km² published in 2021.

The addition was calculated by the Geosciences area of ​​the IBGE, after achieving a more accurate delineation of the coverage of the Brazilian territory through satellite images, which allowed a better calculation of the surface extension of rivers and forests, for example.

The body emphasizes, however, that there was no change in borders, only the measurement of the extension of surfaces in stretches of the international border of Brazil in the states of Amazonas, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. The IBGE explained that the more precise visualization provided a more accurate calculation.

The information used by the institute in calculating the Brazilian territory is provided by the Limit Demarcating Commissions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the institution in charge of demarcating and characterizing the border of Brazil in conjunction with the competent bodies of neighboring countries.

Altogether, Brazil has 5,568 municipalities, in addition to the State District of Fernando de Noronha and the Federal District.

The IBGE also released the annual updates of the Municipal Digital Network 2022 and Municipal Maps. The Municipal Digital Mesh is a set of digital files representing all Brazilian municipalities and the total area of ​​the country, which subsidizes the Municipal Maps and new values ​​of Territorial Areas.

“Updates take place from the publication of new legislation, judicial decision and reports/technical opinions prepared by the respective state bodies responsible for the political-administrative division of each state and forwarded to the IBGE”, clarified Roberto Tavares, coordinator of Territorial Structures, of the Directorate of Geosciences of the IBGE, in a note released by the institute.

In the 2022 edition, maps of 174 municipalities that had their boundaries updated between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 were made available. The states with the highest number of revisions were Rio Grande do Sul (61 municipalities), Pernambuco (50) and Paraná (47).