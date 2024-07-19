AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/18/2024 – 21:53

The government announced this Thursday (18) the freezing of 15 billion reais in expenses foreseen in the 2024 Budget with the aim of complying with the fiscal framework.

“We will have to make a 15 billion reais budget cut to maintain the pace of compliance with the fiscal framework until the end of the year,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told journalists after meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

The government will release a report on Monday with the spending and revenue from the last two months, in which it will detail the cuts.

The Executive has the obligation to announce blockages or freezes of resources together with the report if the fiscal target is not being met.

Haddad said the government decided to announce the size of the blockade this Thursday “to avoid speculation.”

With this measure, the Lula government seeks to keep the fiscal deficit within the tolerance range of the target set, between 0 and 0.25% of GDP.

The announcement comes after days of instability in the markets due to doubts that the government would be able to meet its zero deficit target this year, as foreseen in the Budget.

Lula, 78, had sent out contradictory messages about respecting the fiscal target, but on Tuesday, in an interview with the Record network, he said he intended to meet the established objective.

“We will do whatever is necessary to comply with the fiscal framework,” said the president. “I am more serious about fiscal matters than anyone who gives advice on this fiscal issue in Brazil.”

Previously, the government had already announced a cut of 25.9 billion reais in the budget for 2025 and had left open the possibility of bringing forward this adjustment to this year.