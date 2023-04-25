The judicial process to punish those who perpetrated, devised, financed and encouraged the coup attack that shook Brazil on January 8 enters a new phase with the processing of the first group of detainees. The Supreme Court ruled at midnight on Monday to open criminal proceedings against 100 of the 1,390 arrested. They are accused, among other crimes, of coup d’état, violent abolition of the rule of law and criminal gang. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, investigated for encouraging the violent invasion carried out by thousands of his followers, is summoned this Wednesday to a police interrogation on the case. That Sunday, January 8, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had been in office for a week.

The ruling that dictates the opening of criminal cases against 100 suspects was approved by 8 to 2 with the dissenting vote of the two magistrates of the highest Brazilian court appointed by Bolsonaro. Both maintain that the case should be taken by a court of first instance and that there must be a clear distinction when it comes to accusing those who entered the buildings that house Congress, the Supreme Court itself, and the Presidency of the people. that they did not get to participate in the violent acts in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, but during the previous two months they were camped out in front of the Army headquarters demanding that the military intervene to prevent Lula’s inauguration.

The volume of detainees is so enormous that judges have grouped them into blocks to analyze their cases. In the early hours of this Tuesday, the Supreme Court magistrates began to analyze the charges presented by the Prosecutor’s Office against another 200 detainees. They review them in virtual sessions that last several days.

This Wednesday, Bolsonaro is summoned to give a statement at a police station in Brasilia. The former president, always fond of the field of the ambiguous and without shame in often contradicting himself, has condemned the coup assault, but did not lift a finger to dismantle the protests in front of the barracks —he endorsed them as long as they were peaceful even though they asked for a coup—and at no time has it expressly recognized Lula’s victory.

Bolsonaro, who with the defeat lost the parliamentary immunity he had for three decades — first as a deputy and then as president — faces a long list of investigations. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested that he be disqualified for eight years in a case for disinformation. And in the month that he has been in Brazil since his return from the US, he has already been questioned in another case, that of the Saudi jewels.

The coup assault and its innumerable derivatives threaten to capitalize on the political debate at the start of Lula’s third term. The case caused the first casualty of his government, that of General Marcos Gonçalves Dias, who was also the only military minister in the Cabinet and a friend of his. The Government wanted the matter to be restricted to the scope of the police investigation and the judicial process and made enormous efforts to ensure that the Bolsonarismo did not manage to establish a parliamentary investigation commission on January 8, but in recent days, seeing that it could not bury her, has embraced the initiative.

Among those investigated for the coup attempt, there are at least 81 soldiers, including three generals, who are being prosecuted in civil justice. More than 300 detainees in the Planalto palace and the headquarters of the judicial and legislative power remain in prison. The most prominent among those imprisoned is Bolsonaro’s former Justice Minister, a police commissioner named Anderson Torres, who was politically responsible for public security in Brasilia that day when the collusion of the security forces with the coup leaders was evident. .

