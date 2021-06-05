The Brazilian team suffered to get the three points in their duel against an Ecuador who showed his face until the first conceded midway through the second half and continues to add his matches by victories in these Qualifiers -five out of five-. Richarlison was the best in a Brazil in which Neymar did not have his best day and Vinicius had to settle for watching the game from the bench.

Alfaro’s plan in Brazil was clear: La Tri came out determined to press up and suffocate the rival’s ball output, forcing the defense to look for the long pass from the attackers. Neither Casemiro, nor Fred nor Paquetá were comfortable in the midfield in the face of intense Ecuadorian harassment, which he forced Neymar time and again to be a participant in the start of the plays from far behind.

Thus the first minutes passed in which Ecuador managed to tie the canarinha, but Brazil has resources to give and take and it did not take long to show why it leads the Qualifiers with an iron hand and take the initiative of the meeting.

Gabigol had the clearest of the first half by wasting a heads up in which Domínguez knew how to leave it without a gap by raising it to cover the gap. Flamengo’s own striker managed to beat the goalkeeper shortly after but his position advanced on receiving the pass from Danilo, very active throughout the first half, he canceled the goal. Neymar, with a distant whip, gave another warning before going to rest limping after another hard action by the Ecuadorians, this time after a counterball collision with Méndez.

After the intermission the script followed the same course, with Ecuador waiting to squeeze and steal the ball in their own field and too comfortable to play as a visitor on Brazilian soil.Tite reacted by adding Gabriel Jesús to his offensive scheme and was soon rewarded. Neymar stole the ball from Arreaga when he tried to leave, and he saw Richarlison uncheck on his left, who shot a Domínguez with his left foot who had to take it out but saw how the shot folded his hands and ends up on the net to put Brazil ahead.

The goal completely changed the game and the canarinha, who came up and went to look for the second before the Ecuadorian hesitation, with two other very clear occasions in the boots (and in the head) of Gabigol and a saving action of Arreaga to prevent Firmino from pushing her.

In the last bars of the game, Gabriel Jesús caused a penalty that Neymar managed to convert to the second, after the VAR forced to repeat it after the first failure of ’10’. Brazil continues to count its matches by victories in these Qualifiers but the triumph left a bittersweet taste before the possible goodbye of Tite due to the controversy with the headquarters of the Copa América.