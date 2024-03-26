After dictator Nicolás Maduro's various maneuvers to interfere in Venezuela's electoral process, Brazil said it was following the situation in the neighboring country with “concern.” In a note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Tuesday (26), the Brazilian government also questioned the lack of “official explanation” about the impediment faced by opposition candidates in registering their candidacies.

“With the deadline for registering candidates for the Venezuelan presidential elections having passed, last night, 3/25, the Brazilian government is following with expectation and concern the development of the electoral process in that country”, says the note published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This Monday (25), the country's opposition denounced the Chavista government for preventing the registration of a new candidate for the election. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opposition parties in Venezuela, reported that it had blocked access to register candidate Corina Yoris, María Corina Machado's replacement, in the automated registration system at the National Electoral Council (CNE) — which is controlled by dictator Maduro's allies.

“Based on the information available, it is noted that the candidate nominated by the Unitary Platform, an opposition political force, and over which there were no judicial decisions, was prevented from registering, which is not compatible with the Barbados agreements. The impediment has not, to date, been the subject of any official explanation.”

The note goes on to say that “Brazil is ready to, together with other members of the international community, cooperate so that the election announced for July 28 constitutes a firm step towards normalizing political life and strengthening democracy in Venezuela, neighboring country and friend of Brazil”.

In the end, Itamaraty reinforces that it is against sanctions on the country, as they “only contribute to isolating Venezuela and increasing the suffering of its people.”

Even after agreements, Maduro persists in manipulating elections

Last year, the Maduro regime, opposition parties and several countries signed the Barbados Agreement, with the intention of enabling transparent and democratic elections in Venezuela. Under the terms of the treaty, the United States agreed to lift the embargoes imposed on Caracas as long as the Venezuelan autocrat fulfilled his part of the agreement: democratic elections monitored by the international community.

After pressure from the international community, dictator Nicolás Maduro announced, a few weeks ago, that the presidential elections would take place on July 28th. The fairness of the election, however, has already been questioned even before Venezuelans go to the polls. This is because Nicolás Maduro has carried out several maneuvers to prevent opponents from running in elections against him.

This year, the Venezuelan government made María Corina Machado, the country's main opposition figure, ineligible for 15 years. The Maduro regime also arrested members of Corina's party as a way of coercing the disqualified candidate. Politician Henrique Capriles, a possible replacement for María Corina, was also considered unqualified to run in this year's election.

In addition to Monday's accusations, the Venezuelan regime is also accused of accepting registrations from the “false opposition”. Candidates are accused of presenting themselves as critics of the Chavista regime, but, in fact, they are collaborators of Maduro. Registrations take place to give a false impression of democratic participation.