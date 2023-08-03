The president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, speaks during a press conference at the bank’s headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, on January 9, 2020. Adriano Machado (Reuters)

In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank of Brazil on Wednesday cut its reference interest rate, known as the Selic rate, by 50 basis points. This is the first rate cut in three years, after the country was ahead of its counterparts by taking a tightening stance to combat inflation. The rental of money in the main economy of the Latin American region is placed, as of tomorrow, at 13.25%. The decision comes after inflation showed signs of returning to its usual levels, reaching a minimum of 3.16% not seen in three years.

Among the largest economies in Latin America, Brazil is the second country to make the decision to reduce its financing costs, having passed its inflationary peak. Chile surprised markets on Friday by lowering its reference rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%. The country faces a drop in its economic activity, so a reduction in rates could ease the financial pressure on companies looking to expand. The central bank’s decision last week has been widely interpreted by markets and investors as the start of a bearish cycle in emerging markets. Smaller economies, such as Costa Rica and Uruguay, have also reduced their rates in recent months. Mexico will announce its decision next week, although the expectation is that the rate of 11.25% will be maintained.

The institution, led by the governor, Roberto Campos Neto, assured in a statement that inflationary risks, both external and internal, still persist. “Despite the cooling of general consumer inflation indices, an increase in cumulative inflation in twelve months is expected during the second half of the year,” warned the central bank, which estimates that the cost of living will increase 4.9 % this year and 3.4% in 2024.

“Regarding the domestic scenario, the most recent set of economic activity indicators remains consistent with a scenario of economic slowdown in the coming quarters,” the text states. “Considering the scenarios evaluated, the balance of risks and the extensive information available, the Copom decided to reduce the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points to 13.25% and understands that this decision is compatible with the inflation convergence strategy towards the target in the relevant horizon, which includes the year 2024 and, in smaller measure, 2025″, he adds.

Also on Wednesday, Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad declared himself “sure” that the central bank would initiate a cycle of monetary easing, echoing the pressures that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been inflicting on the authority. autonomous monetary authority since he came to power in January. “There is significant space for interest rates to drop,” Haddad said in a radio interview, the agency reported. Reuters.

In a report to clients sent on Tuesday, the Swiss investment bank Natixis forecast that the Selic rate will close this year at 11.75% and 8% at the end of 2024. “The economy has been growing strongly so far and is in on track to expand between 2% and 2.5% in the year”, wrote the chief economist for the Americas at the bank, Benito Berber, “however, the monthly preliminary indicators of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) suggest that growth economy has begun to moderate.

