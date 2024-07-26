The Brazil confirms world’s first deaths from Oropouche fever. This was communicated in a note by the Ministry of Health of the country. They are two women under the age of 30, residents of the northeastern state of Bahia. “Pshowed signs and symptoms similar to severe dengue fever“, the ministry explains in the note. The two women thus became the first victims of the viral infection, which has also ended up in the spotlight in Italy where 4 infections have been reported this year, all imported cases (travelers returning from countries in this area where the virus is circulating).

The Authorities are also investigating another suspected case of death from Oropouche fever in the southern state of Santa Catarina, as well as 6 possible cases of vertical transmission (from mother to child) during pregnancy, cases that led to two fetal deaths. “Until now – adds the Brazilian Ministry of Health – there was no report in the world scientific literature on the occurrence of deaths from the disease”. Oropouche fever has caused cases mainly in the Amazon region and other Latin American countries. Brazil has already had 7,236 cases recorded so far this year, the ministry reports.