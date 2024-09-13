A federal judge in Brazil on Friday ordered two companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk to be fined and have their assets withdrawn from their accounts.

The Supreme Federal Court said the fine of 18.35 million Brazilian reais ($3.3 million) was transferred from accounts belonging to the social media platform X and the satellite internet provider Starlink, both owned by the businessman.

The latest developments come two weeks after the X platform (formerly Twitter) was banned in Brazil by order of Judge Alexandre de Moraes.

De Moraes accused X of not taking enough action against the spread of hate speech and fake news. Musk, for his part, called the judge’s move censorship and called him an “evil dictator.”

The judge ordered X to block accounts of right-wing activists promoting conspiracy theories and spreading false information. Musk called the request illegal, and the social media giant did not comply or pay the fine.

Musk subsequently ordered the closure of X’s office in Brazil in mid-August, claiming that he feared that the company’s representative in the country would be arrested.

It is not yet clear whether X will be able to resume operations in Brazil after the court collects the fine. The court said the freeze on the two companies’ accounts has now been lifted.