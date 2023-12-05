This Tuesday, the Environment Institute of the State of Alagoas imposed a fine of 72 million reais (13.5 million dollars) on the petrochemical company Braskem, the sixth largest company in the sector worldwide, for environmental damage and the risk of that five neighborhoods of Maceio, the state capital and a city of one million inhabitants on the northeast coast, disappear into a giant hole. Brazil is still very aware of the speed at which the ground is sinking. Movement has slowed — 6.3 centimeters on Monday — but the danger remains, according to authorities. The thousands of homes in the area have been uninhabited since 2019, a year after geologists determined that the collapse is a consequence of decades of Braskem mining activity. The company has failed to comply with the order to fill in the mine to stabilize the soil, according to the newspaper this Tuesday. Or Globe.

The problems with part of the land on which Maceio stands (a fifth of the city) last five years. The residents of the 14,000 homes directly affected were already evicted years ago; The five neighborhoods that existed above the mine that threatens to collapse are now a ghost zone. What for years was quite local news came to the forefront of national news this Friday after several seismic movements accelerated a sinking process that began in 2018. “Maximum alert for the imminent risk of collapse,” was the unequivocal warning launched by the authorities.

While the mayor of Maceio, capital of the State of Alagoas, insisted over the weekend that the effects of a total collapse of the land were impossible to estimate because it would be “an unprecedented event in the world,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told The crisis caught him at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, on a visit to present Brazil as the great protector of the Amazon and an actor at the forefront of the fight against the climate emergency.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, criticized this Tuesday in Berlin that it was “a disastrous activity”, according to reports Folha. Silva has stressed that “Braskem’s responsibility is total” and has insisted that environmental authorization processes have to be rigorous because making them more flexible has catastrophic effects for thousands of people, as the Maceio case demonstrates. The minister accompanies President Lula on an official visit to Germany.

With the danger triggered in Maceio came scrutiny of the company that caused it, the giant Braskem, which is listed on the Stock Exchange, has 8,000 employees and clients in more than 70 countries around the world. The company failed to fulfill its own plans to begin filling the mine galleries with sand to stabilize the ground. The start of this process was scheduled for November 25, but it did not begin. And four days later a succession of seismic movements accelerated the sinking and set off all the alarms. The filling process, which petrochemicals has carried out in other mines, was going to require a year and a half.

Given the worsening of the crisis, the federal and state prosecutor’s office has presented a new lawsuit in which they demand that the company and the City Council provide 1,000 million reais (200 million dollars) to face the increase in risks and that Braskem compensate more families.

Braskem, which had a stand at COP18 as an environmentally friendly company, had to hastily close it due to the embarrassment and the gap between its advertising and the effects of its activities in Maceio. The general director of the multinational, Roberto Bishoff, assured this Monday in São Paulo that the company is committed to resolving this matter “without putting people at risk” and, without going into details, attributed the controversy “to political interests that end up creating distorted information, [en] social networks”.

Technicians from the Brazilian Geological Service already ruled in 2019 that the land was giving way due to the activities of Braskem, which for almost half a century drilled that land in Maceio where almost 60,000 people lived to extract rock salt, which is used to manufacture caustic soda and PVC. In these almost five years it has sunk 1.8 meters.

The Ministry of Mines agency that oversees the sector’s activities ordered the company to stop extracting rock salt and close the affected mines. It took him two years to develop a project that, according to Or Globe, initially contemplated sealing only the entrance to the mine. The company itself changed its plans because, upon realizing that the cavity was depressurized, it decided to fill the almost half a million cubic meters of galleries with sand. Meanwhile, the mine was sinking and the volume to be filled was reduced.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.