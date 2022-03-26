It is not a secret the talent that Brazil harvests in its attack. Despite the fact that Tite dispenses with having a pure forward within his eleven (the most common is Richarlison), it seems that the path that the Brazilian team coach can take is to make room for Neymar in that place so that he plays freely, and that those who accompany him offensively surround him well to carry everything in the rival field.

This is why the bands have become something of great importance within the canarinha. Some bands that, with a lot of youth, are responding so that they are one of the strongest arguments for Brazil in attack. In this scenario, four are the names that stand out to support Neymar: Vinícius, Martinelli, Antony and Raphinha. Divided into two on each side, they are the names that are settling the most in the idea of ​​the national team.

Precisely, the four footballers are having a great season within their clubs, something that reinforces the bet that there may be for them at the national team level, despite the fact that the final choice of Tite ends up being given by two of them. However, the role that they could have as a trigger also has a great impact for Brazil.

Vinicius

The Real Madrid footballer is becoming one of the important pieces for his club, and his level is being reflected in the figures he is achieving in all competitions. They are 17 goals and 10 assists for the left wingerwho also made his debut with Brazil in the match against Chile.

Anthony

One of the players who are sometimes missed in football. Facing and with the ability to break the defender in front of him on either side. At Ajax he is managing to rise as one of the best players on the team, something that does not go unnoticed by the big European clubs. They are 12 goals and eight assists for the right winger in all competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli

Of the four, it is surely the one that has had its irruption in the season later. However, Martinelli has been a new focus for Mikel Arteta when Arsenal needed him, and from the left he provides a breaking ability that always comes in handy for any type of team. They are five goals and three assists for him, but with his activity he wears down any rival.

raphinha

Leeds’ situation is the opposite of what Raphinha is going through. His second season in England is being one of those that raise the status of a footballer. It is one of the reasons why the Whites have survived despite poor results, and the interest in their services is not surprising. He is the oldest of the four, but his nine goals and three assists from the right wing make him a great argument.

Tite’s goal is to find the best context for Neymar to shine and lead Brazil. Facing Qatar, taking advantage of all the offensive potential that his team has will also surely be one of the points that the 60-year-old coach is looking for. And that’s why the wings of the selection can be the extra step you need.

Some options that, in addition, are complemented by Neymar, opening up or launching himself when the ’10’ freely seeks to intervenedo and undo with the ball, and give space to their teammates so that they can also make a difference.