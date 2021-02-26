The Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel approved the rules for a spectrum auction for 5G networks hours ago no restrictions on Chinese technology Huawei as an equipment supplier.

President Jair Bolsonaro last year criticized the Chinese company for pressure from the Donald Trump administration to ban Huawei from the country’s fifth-generation technology market, citing “security reasons.”

Brazilian telecommunications companies insisted on the importance of allowing a free market, complaining that excluding Huawei would cost billions of dollars to replace the Chinese company’s equipment, which currently supplies 50% of the 3G and 4G networks.

The rules for the auction expected in June, however, have costly strings attached, such as requiring telcos next year to migrate to more advanced technology with independent networks that are not based on their current technology.

They will also have to cover the vast northern Amazon region with broadband connectivity, largely using fiber optic cables laid in rivers, and build a separate secure network for the federal government.

Bolsonaro opposed Huawei on the grounds that the company shares sensitive data with the Chinese government. Photo: Reuters

Industry representatives said Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, could not be excluded from Brazil’s 5G market because, in addition to cost, it would set the country back three to four years in technology.

Two of the main telecommunications companies in Brazil, Telefónica Brasil SA and Claro, owned by Mexico’s América Móvil, are pushing for a 5-year transition to the most advanced independent networks.

“The autonomous condition requires changing the core of current networks and it will take us back years,” said Vivien Suruagy, director of Feninfra, a group that represents 137,000 companies that build and maintain telecommunications networks.

The rules must be approved by Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts, the TCU, where telecommunications companies hope “that onerous government conditions can be changed,” Suruagy said.

Bolsonaro, following his ally Donald Trump, opposed Huawei on the unproven argument that share confidential data with the government of China.

However, since China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, it has faced resistance from industry and within its own government, including Vice President Hamilton Mourão.

In fact, in the midst of the controversy there was internal noise: the Minister of Communications of Brazil, Fabio Faria, refused to comment on the subject.

According to lobbyist Conexis, the largest cell phone company Alive, owned by Telefônica Brasil, uses Huawei equipment in 65% of its networks.

55% of Claro’s teams are from Huawei, while Oi has 60% and TIM 45%.

With information from Reuters.