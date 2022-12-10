Qatar.- Despite being one of the great favorites to be crowned in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the selection of Brazil was eliminated by failing in penalty shootout who disputed against Croatia. As expected, the memes They quickly flooded social networks.

After the mistreatment of which it was victim a cat who was in the middle of the press conference prior to the game in which the Brazilian and Croatian teams would face each other to play the crossing to the quarterfinals in Qatar 2022there were not a few netizens who assured that the “curse of the cat” would fall on the Tite team, and the memes confirmed it.

It was last Thursday, December 8, when the press officer for the Brazilian team grabbed the small cat, which, by the way, was not bothering anyone, and dropped it to the ground.

It should be noted that the kitten had time on the stage of the press conference prior to the match between Brazil and Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, from one moment to the next, the little animal jumped and was a short distance from Vinicius Jr., which caused the Brazilian press officer to abruptly move the pussycat away.

After the criticism received by the national team and, in general, by the Brazilian team, the coaching staff of the South American country got to work and decided to adopt the cat. However, not even calling it “Hexa”, in reference to the sixth FIFA championship that the Latin American team sought to win, did the players manage to get rid of the “Curse of the Cat”.

Contrary to what they expected, despite the fact that the lack of goals forced extra time to be declared on the Doha court, and that the ball inside the goal dispatched by neymar made the Tite team feel like one of the best in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, their victory began to fade with the draw achieved by the Europeans, while this flatly disappeared with the final score of 4-2 in favor of the Croats.

“I didn’t do anything to the cat, I put it next to it. I’m not going to mistreat an animal. I know everything that was said on social networks, I can’t handle it. That’s it,” said Vinicius Rodrigues, Brazilian press officer about the action he took against the kitten, an animal that is practically sacred in Qatar as it is the favorite specimen of the Prophet Muhammad, founder of Islam.

We recommend you read:

The best memes of Brazil’s defeat against Croatia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

As expected, Internet users soon flooded social networks with memes about the Brazil’s loss to Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, highlighting, above all, where the michi appears as the protagonist. Here is a compilation of the best.

The best memes of the Brazil vs. Croatia match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup/Photo: screenshot

The best memes of the Brazil vs. Croatia match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup/Photo: screenshot

The best memes of the Brazil vs. Croatia match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup/Photo: screenshot

The best memes of the Brazil vs. Croatia match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup/Photo: screenshot