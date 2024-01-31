Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 7:33

Brazil reached the second worst position in history in the 2023 Corruption Perception Index, produced by Transparency International since 1995. In the survey released this Tuesday, 30th, the country is in 104th position among the 180 nations evaluated by the entity . The better the position in the ranking, the less corrupt the territory is considered.

Last year, Brazil scored 36 points, two less than the 2022 score. The index obtained is the same as that of countries such as Algeria, Serbia and Ukraine. As for its neighbors in South and Central America, Brazil recorded a worse rating than Uruguay (76 points), Chile (66), Cuba (42) and Argentina (37).

The report assigns each country a score that varies from zero, equivalent to “highly corrupt”, to one hundred, which represents “very honest”. The worst placed in the 2023 ranking is Somalia, with 11 points; At the other end, Denmark obtained the best evaluation, with 90 points. In the last decade, the highest Brazilian score was 43 points, in 2014.

Amendments

In the Transparency opinion, advances and obstacles observed in 2023 in the fight against corruption in Brazil are mentioned. As negative highlights, the entity draws attention to “the strengthening of the so-called 'Centrão', through the adaptation and maintenance of the secret budget scheme and allocation of spaces of power”.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the secret budget – a scheme revealed by Estadão – during the 2022 electoral campaign, but maintained, in this third term, the payment of parliamentary amendments without transparency and without supervision in coordination with Congress.

Supreme

Legal uncertainty was also cited as an institutional obstacle to combating corruption in the country. The report prepared by Transparency International highlights monocratic decisions by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, for the entity, caused an “immense impact on impunity for corruption cases”.

Last year, Toffoli annulled all evidence of Odebrecht's leniency agreement and suspended a billion-dollar fine imposed on the J&F group. The minister's order paved the way for a possible review of agreements reached by other companies that admitted corruption and committed to repaying the treasury.

From 2012 to 2023, the country lost seven points in the assessment of the fight against corruption. For the manager of Transparency International's Anti-Corruption Knowledge Center, Guilherme France, the drop is “significant”. “It is a historical process that is not limited to just one year. This process takes place based on police investigations in which major corruption schemes in the Brazilian State are evident,” said France. “This ends up generating the perception that corruption has increased, as it is more evident.”

However, according to France, the necessary efforts were not made to manage this heightened perception of corruption. “What we have not seen happen since 2013, 2014, were reforms aimed at addressing the systemic causes of corruption that these schemes highlighted. Brazil did not make progress in terms of anti-corruption reforms during the period”, stated the manager of Transparency International.

Remodeling

In 2023, on the other hand, there were also positive highlights, according to Transparency. One of the main advances of the last year was the approval of the tax reform, which has “potential structural anti-corruption impact”, noted the entity. The Federal Police investigation that investigates suspicions of a parallel structure in the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) also represents an institutional advance, in the organization's assessment.

In a note released yesterday, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), a body whose main responsibilities are preventing and combating corruption in the federal government, states that “it works daily to identify and correct risks of corruption in public policies, hiring and other State actions”.

'Complex'

The Transparency International report, according to the CGU, “recognizes important advances in the field of social control, transparency and access to information”. The agency, however, highlighted that the research results “should be viewed with caution”. “Corruption is a complex phenomenon and no indicator can measure all of its aspects.” (COLLABORATE WITH ZECA FERREIRA)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.