The Brazilian government approved this Friday a resolution that simplifies the granting refugee status to LGBTIQ+ people from countries that apply the death penalty or imprisonment to homosexual peoplelesbians, bisexuals, transvestites and transsexuals.

The resolution was approved by the Ministry of Justice of the Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after being suggested by the National Committee for Refugees (Conare), an inter-ministerial body responsible for granting refugee status to foreigners persecuted in their countries.

(Be sure to read: ‘I Was Tied Up And Tortured’: ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’ Survivor.)

The Conare recommended the adoption of a simplified process for this group, considering it a “social group with well-founded fear of persecution, which deserves the protection of the Brazilian State through the refuge institute”.

The agency submitted its suggestion on Wednesday, when the International Day to Combat Homophobia was celebrated.

It (the community) deserves the protection of the Brazilian State through the refuge institute See also Genoa and its province, here is the list of pharmacies in which to carry out the quick swab

“With this decision, Conare highlights the historical position of Brazil as a vanguard country in the defense of the LGTBIQ+ population and creates the possibility for the integration, in a safe and humane way, of these immigrants into Brazilian society,” the agency stated. .

The simplified mechanism adopted is similar to the one that Brazil already uses to analyze the requests made by refugees from Venezuela and Afghanistan.

(We recommend: Santa Marta has its first Lgbti hotel).

In both cases, Brazil considers that, because it comes from countries that live a “serious and widespread situation of violation of human rights”, the applicant can obtain refuge without having to prove that he is suffering from persecution.



This mechanism has allowed the recognition as refugees of more than 50,000 Venezuelans in recent years.

Under normal conditions, Brazil grants refugee status, which allows a foreigner to regularize their situation in the country under special conditions, to people who demonstrate that they have fled their nation of origin because of “well-founded fear of persecution” because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership of a certain social group.

(Also: The harsh story of a Colombian subjected to gay conversion therapy).

Photo: Esneyder Gutierrez

According to figures from Conare, Brazil currently shelters some 623,000 recognized refugees or those who have applied for that status, including 459,000 Venezuelans who entered the country fleeing the economic, social, political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

EFE

More news

“Someone is carrying the children, it is a mystery zone”: grandfather talks about the search

James’ menu: what are the prices at ‘Arrogante’, your restaurant in Bogotá?

Mara Wilson, actress of ‘Matilda’, explained how the movie ruined her life