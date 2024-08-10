Brazilian authorities began removing the bodies of the victims today, August 10. 62 victims of the plane crash in the interior of São Paulowhich occurred on Friday in a residential area of ​​the town of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers northwest of the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

According to the fire department responding to the emergency, 21 bodies have already been removed from the scene of the accidentbut there is still a lot of work and searching ahead.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed with 61 people on board in Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

In fact, the weather has also become a further problem for the recovery of missing bodies. The persistent rain that has been falling since Friday night could mean that the search for the victims could take “even days,” the spokesman for the fire department at the scene, Captain Maycon Cristo, told AFP.

Around 200 people are working today on the recovery of the bodies.which will be taken to the morgue in São Paulo. Police patrols, ambulances and fire trucks entered and left the Recanto Florido Residential Complex, a condominium where the plane crashed.

Plane crashes in rural Brazil Photo:Private file Share

Voepass, the airline that operated the flight, raised the number of victims to 62, after verifying the passenger list. They were all of Brazilian nationalityaccording to the airline. The aircraft was travelling from Cascavel to Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo when, according to the flight tracking site Flight Radar 24, at 1:21 p.m. local time (4:21 p.m. GMT) it began to lose altitude and in just one minute (4:22 p.m. GMT) it had a sharp drop to 4,100 feet (1,250 metres).

For its part, the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and investigators The agency recovered the black box containing the flight records on Friday for analysis, authorities said.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, the aircraft, which has been flying since 2010, complied with all current regulations and the crew had all valid certificates. After the event, the manufacturer ATR said in a statement that it was informed of the accident and that its specialists “are fully committed to supporting ongoing research.”

