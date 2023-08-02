Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/01/2023 – 22:00 Share

Brazil faces Jamaica, starting at 7 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (2) at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, in Australia, in a match in which it will define its future in the Women’s World Cup.

Have you prepared your alarm clock yet? Tomorrow is the day to wake up early and cheer for #Women’s Selection! x

⏰ 8 pm (AU) / 7 am (BR)

Rectangular Stadium – Melbourne, Australia#ForFirstStar ⭐️ Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/IYGIwDwWCM — Women’s National Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) August 1, 2023

After the 2-1 defeat to France, the Brazilian team was in 3rd place in Group F with 3 points, 1 less than the Jamaicans (who are in vice-leadership) and than France (which took the 1st position and that measures forces with the already disqualified Panama in the last round). To secure their place in the round of 16, the team led by coach Pia Sundhage has to win.

But the obligation to win does not take away the spirit of the Brazilian players. In a press conference last Monday (31), striker Andressa Alves said that Brazil remains the favorite against Jamaica even after the setback against France: “Brazil is still the favorite against Jamaica. We only depend on ourselves [para alcançar a classificação], so we have to show our strength on the pitch. It’s a game that has no room for error, we have to play our best game so far in the competition. I trust my team, I know that Brazil has football to win”.

Last training session before the match against Jamaica ✅ Let’s go #ForFirstStarBrazil! Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/SOMy1DBpSh — Women’s National Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) August 1, 2023

However, the Houston Dash player (United States) knows that one should not expect facilities against an opponent that has evolved a lot in recent years and that debuted in the current edition of the World Cup with a goalless draw with the strong French team: “We know about the difficulty that will be against Jamaica, because it is not the Jamaica of 2019 [que o Brasil bateu por 3 a 0 naquele Mundial]. On the contrary, it is a very well-structured selection and against which we will have to play everything, because it is a final. In the end, you don’t play, you win. So, we have to go in with that thought. The important thing is not to score, the important thing is to win 1-0 and get the three points and pass the stage”.

Coach Pia Sundhage said that Brazil arrives prepared for the match: “Studying the other team is very important and also showing the players what kind of game is coming. With a 0-0 tie, Jamaica is in, as [uma vitória] 1-0 to Brazil puts us in. One goal changes the game completely. So, of course, we are prepared for that.”

⚽️ The Queen’s category! Keeping an eye on the ball and our next challenge! Let’s go #ForFirstStar! Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/O0niRHtFCf — Women’s National Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) August 1, 2023

For a female player this confrontation can have a special meaning, Queen Marta. In case of a setback, this will be the striker’s last game for the Brazilian national team. But she arrives motivated for the confrontation and says that there will be no shortage of fights on the pitch: “I’m happy when I hear that from the girls, that they want to win this Cup for me, but they have to win it for them. This World Cup is not just about me, it’s about women’s football in general, about this generation that is rising and will carry this work for many years to come. It’s for all of us. Not just about Marta. If that motivates them a little more, let’s go ahead, let’s fight”.

known opponent

This Wednesday’s match is not the first between Brazil and Jamaica in a women’s World Cup. The teams faced each other in the last Cup, with a 3-0 Brazilian victory in the duel that opened the participation of both. From that team, there are 11 remaining members, including Khadija Shaw, the main name of the team. The 26-year-old striker defends Manchester City (England) and was the second top scorer in the last Premier League, with 20 goals in 22 games.

The Jamaican national team has undergone recent (and tumultuous) changes of management, with Lorne Donaldson taking over from Vin Blane after the Caribbean team’s players wrote to the federation asking for a change of manager. Blane, meanwhile, was himself a replacement for Hubert Busby Jr., who was suspended after allegations of sexual harassment while working in Canada in 2011. Busby Jr. he had been an assistant to the national team in 2019.