Some truck transporting materials for the Formula 1 weekend got stuck on Brazilian highways due to protest from protesters who did not accept Jair’s defeat Bolsonaro in the presidential elections against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Among these trucks there is at least one of Ferrari, as can be seen from the cover photo, which however managed to reach the Interlagos circuit thanks to the local police.

Bolsonarist demonstrators blocked with trucks – and set fire to tires – the main road arteries of the country, including the highways to and from Sao Paulo’s Guarhulos and Viracopos airports. The Bolsonarists are paralyzing the country with initiatives that the local media define “undemocratic“. The blockades have extended to at least 25 states across the country. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has not yet commented on defeat in Sunday’s election, not bothering to calm his supporters, just as Donald Trump did in his mad assault on Capitol Hill last year.

Po, mané! Nem começou or final de semana de corrida and Ferrari já está se ferrando. Que phase! 📸: @ g1campinas pic.twitter.com/e23dnCThyV – Massinha F1 (@ MassinhaF1_) November 1, 2022

There Supreme Court of Brazil nevertheless passed a motion to allow the governors, who have power over the state military police, to use force to clear the highways, and also the trucks of the other teams that have reached (or have yet to reach) Sao Paulo ahead of the weekend of the November 13.

The cover photo is a screenshot of this video from Rede Globo.