Wolf: Brazil extradited a Russian woman accused of fraud to her homeland

Brazil has extradited Russian citizen Veronika Lebedeva, accused of fraud, to her homeland. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk, transmits “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

The suspect was brought into the country accompanied by employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

According to investigators, Lebedeva and her accomplice Denis Asfandyarov entered into contracts with construction companies for the supply of materials, but did not fulfill their part of the deal. At the same time, the supplier received ownership rights to 29 apartments in Kazan.

The damage from the fraudulent actions amounted to 67 million rubles. After the criminal scheme was exposed, the perpetrators fled the country.

Asfandyarov was extradited from Brazil to Russia on June 7. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office noted at the time that this was the first time that this Latin American country had extradited a Russian citizen since the signing and entry into force of the Treaty between the Extradition Countries on January 14, 2002.