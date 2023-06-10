Survey indicates high of 11% in sales; drop in prices, however, pulled revenue down

For the 4th consecutive month, beef exports had a drop in revenue, this time by 11%. However, sales volume increased by 11%. The data is from Abrafrigo (Brazilian Association of Refrigerators), which compiled information from the Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade), of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. read the full (2 MB) of the survey released this Friday (June 9, 2023).

Sales in May reached US$ 965.2 million, compared to US$ 1.086 billion in the same month in 2022. Handling was 200,849 tons, compared to 180,387 tons in May of the previous year.

The average price per ton in May 2023 was US$ 4,805 – a decrease of 20.3% compared to the same month in 2022, when the average price was US$ 6,030 per ton

China remains the main destination for beef exports from Brazil. In May, the country imported 112,338 tons of the product – a 175% increase compared to April. In the first 5 months of the year, Chinese imports reached 381,447 tons (45.4% of the total) and revenue US$ 1.911 billion (49.7% of the total).

The United States occupies the 2nd position of those who buy the most Brazilian beef. From January to May, they purchased 93,307 tons, with revenue of US$ 413 million (17.3% reduction, compared to US$ 499 million until May 2022).

O Power360 also showed, on May 20, the relationship between the drop in prices and the increase in beef sales. Based on preliminary data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, the digital newspaper showed that the daily average of sales abroad in the first half of May 2023 was 20% higher than in 2022.