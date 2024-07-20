Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2024 – 17:39

In the first half of this year, Brazilian biscuit exports reached 31 thousand tons, totaling US$ 71.2 million and reaching 115 countries. The data was released this Saturday (20) by the Brazilian Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cake Industries (Abimapi), which is celebrating National Biscuit Day this Saturday.

According to the association, the United States, Paraguay and Uruguay are the main destinations for Brazilian cookies, representing half (51%) of the total exported. In Paraguay, Brazil is the main supplier of cookies, accounting for almost 60% of the country’s imports. In Uruguay, Brazil is the second-largest supplier, with 50%.

Types

Among the main types of cookies, wafers were the most relevant in the foreign market in the first half of this year, totaling 12.1 thousand tons exported and totaling US$ 36.8 million. This represented an increase of 4% in value compared to the same period last year.

The traditional lines of biscuits such as water and salt, cream crackers, filled biscuits, maria biscuits, donuts and coconut, milk and cornstarch laminates, totaled US$ 31.1 million in the first half of this year, with 17.4 thousand tons exported.