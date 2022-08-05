Value represents an increase of 42% compared to 2020; main buyers are Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile

Brazil exported, in 2021, US$ 131 million in national beers, according to data (intact – 61 KB) of apex. The value represents an increase of 42% compared to the previous year. The main buyers are Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile. This Friday (5.Aug.2022) is celebrated the International Day of Beer.

According to the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments, the national beer is produced today in 700 cities. There are more than 1,380 breweries. “The quality of the Brazilian product has led to international recognition, through awards,” the agency said.

Paraguay is the destination of 67.8% of exports. In 2021, imports of the Brazilian product by the country increased by 41%, bringing more than US$ 89 million in revenue to Brazil. Bolivia is the 2nd country that most imports beer from Brazil. Last year, sales totaled US$ 15.8 million. According to the agency, exports to Chile recorded an average annual growth of 515% from 2017 to 2021.

“There was a considerable increase in exports to Chile. In revenue, in 2017 the annual average corresponded to an amount of US$ 6,800, and in 2021, it was US$ 9.9 million”, said Apex’s Market Intelligence manager, Igor Celeste.

“It is yet another successful destination for the product in our continental region, which should be on the radar of Brazilian breweries, mainly because of the logistics issue.“, said.

“Beer has a series of characteristics specific to the food sector, such as shelf life and conservation requirements during transport, and the physical proximity facilitates that the procedures are carried out in accordance with international regulations and without compromising quality.”

TRAINING

Apex said that from 2018 to 2021, “trained entrepreneurs and teams from 80 breweries to start exporting and, at the moment, another 23 are in the qualification process”. This training was carried out via PEIEX (Export Qualification Program).

“In recent years, we have seen a great demand from craft breweries for our qualification for the international market. This shows that it is a strong sector in our country, with a large number of companies and a wide range of quality products.”, said Clarissa Furtado, Competitiveness manager at Apex. “We even see potential to think about specific future actions for the internationalization of breweries.”

Apex cited 2 examples of breweries that participated in the program. According to the agency, the beers produced by Providência, a company based in Cascavel (PR), have already won more than 10 national and 6 international awards. The Mindubie brewery, from the metropolitan region of Salvador (BA), won a gold medal with its Pilsen at the Brazilian Beer Contest in 2022.

“We have been exporting since 2020 to a distributor in the Netherlands, which delivers to other European countries”, declared Gustavo Freitas, director of Mindubie. “This year we opened our own industry and now we want a way to export directly. Our production premises are to highlight regional products from the caatinga, such as mangaba and aridan bean. Making the world aware of Bahia’s originality through exports is part of our company’s mission.”