March is already by far the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, with almost 60,000 deaths. And experts foresee a tragic April, with the saturated hospitals and forced to choose who receives care.

From March 1 to March 30, 57,606 fatalities from covid were registered in the country, 75% more than the 32,881 in July 2020, which had been the deadliest month so far. The total number of victims since the first death a year ago rises to 317,646, surpassed only by the United States.

The total cases already add up to more than 12.6 million, in a country of almost 212 million inhabitants.

“Never has a single event caused so many deaths in 30 days in the history of Brazil,” doctor Miguel Nicolelis, coordinator of the Scientific Committee formed by the northeastern states to face the pandemic, told AFP.

“We are at the worst moment, with the highest number of deaths and cases, which indicates that April will still be very bad,” said epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espirito Santo (UFES).

From March 21 to 27, it was also registered the week with the most cases (almost 540,000), which means that within two weeks there could be more people needing hospitalization.

A protest against President Jair Bolsonaro and his policy against the coronavirus, this Tuesday in Brasilia. Photo: REUTERS

Choose between life and death

But hospitals are already saturated: 18 of the 27 Brazilian states have more than 90% of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds for covid-19 occupied and another seven register an occupancy of 84% to 89%, according to the latest bulletin from the Fiocruz Foundation.

Several states began adopting protocols to allocate available beds to patients with the best chance of survival.

“We have reached a very tragic situation, similar to what happened in Italy” at the beginning of last year, Maciel told AFP.

At least 230 people with covid or suspected of being infected died in March waiting for bed in an ICU in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the country’s economic capital, according to a report by TV Globo.

Fears grow with the approach of winter, with a higher demand for hospitalizations due to other viruses.

A sports center in São Paulo, converted into a hospital for coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP

“With the arrival of winter a third wave may come, especially if we cannot speed up vaccination,” warns Maciel.

“We can have a confluence of these lawsuits with very high rates of covid, causing a perfect storm” in the health system, says Nicolelis.

“The pandemic is totally out of control and the possibility of reaching 4,000 deaths per day is very real as of this week. And the prospect of reaching half a million deaths in July is already plausible,” he adds.

Health chaos and political crisis

The chaotic management of the pandemic this month caused the departure of the Minister of Health, a military man with no administrative experience, replaced by cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, the fourth office holder in a year.

Marcelo Queiroga is the fourth Brazilian Minister of Health in a year. The former resigned due to disagreements with Bolsonaro on the management of the pandemic. Photo: AP

President Jair Bolsonaro, who underestimated the seriousness of the disease and promoted crowds without the use of masks, opposes the social isolation measures, due to their negative economic impact.

The confinements were always partial and little respected in Brazil. Some states, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, declared extended holidays this month, but the measure may backfire.

“Those long holidays can have terrible effects, because instead of staying at home, people decided to travel (…). Without a doubt, in two weeks we will begin to see the consequences,” warns Nicolelis.

Mobility also increases the risk of new, more contagious variants of the virus, such as those that have already emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil itself.

“We are generating a series of new variants and that is not only a threat to Brazil, it is a threat to the whole world, starting with South America,” says the specialist.

Long line in front of a sanatorium in Rio de Janeiro to get the coronavirus vaccine. this Wednesday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

The hospital collapse places Brazil “on the verge of a funeral collapse,” he adds.

In cities like São Paulo and Porto Alegre (south) there are rows for burials, lines for death records and difficulties in obtaining coffins “, he explains.

Slow vaccination

Vaccination, meanwhile, is proceeding slowly.

Until now, about 8% of the population was vaccinated with the first dose and 2.3% are fully immunized with one of the two vaccines available in the country, the Chinese CoronaVac and the Swedish-British from AstraZeneca.

The health crisis goes hand in hand with economic crisis. Unemployment went from 11.2% in January 2020 to 14.2% in January this year, and already affects a record 14.3 million people.

A third of the population managed to survive last year on subsidies, which were stopped in January. These payments will begin again in April, but for smaller amounts.

Source: AFP

