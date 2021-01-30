Municipal employees collect the body of a nonagenarian who died from complications of the covid at her home in Manaus. Edmar Barros / AP

The health crisis in the largest urban center in Amazonia, Manaus (Brazil), is still in an extremely acute phase. The Brazilian Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, has warned in a dramatic intervention this Friday that without radical measures it is impossible to stabilize the situation. “Without the evacuation (to other States) of 1,500 patients (…) 80, 100 people will continue to die a day because ICUs are not created overnight,” he predicted two weeks after at least 50 people died asphyxiated by lack of oxygen in city hospitals.

The state attorney general is investigating the minister for those deaths in view of the fact that he was officially informed that, given the spectacular increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of 2021, oxygen was in short supply. Pazuello took no action. For two weeks thousands of desperate families have been searching for supplies to keep their relatives alive.

Pazuello made the grim prognosis in Manaus by welcoming the first of the 108 doctors that the authorities have hastily hired in an attempt to alleviate the critical situation. The Amazon health network has always been fragile. ICUs, doctors are missing … The minister assures that the oxygen is stabilized. It is a very remote, vast, and highly populated region outside of Manaus. Only the capital has intensive care units and right now they are saturated.

The crisis in Manaus and, in general, Amazonia is the most glaring example of a management of the pandemic marked by incompetence, according to the most benevolent, and by recklessness or directly bad faith, according to the most critical of President Jair. Bolsonaro, who this very Thursday was walking without a mask and shaking hands among a crowd during an official visit to Sergipe. As if he were not the head of a state that counts more than a thousand deaths a day and has vaccinated only 1.5 million of its 210 million inhabitants.

Brazil is the country that manages the coronavirus epidemic worst among the 98 analyzed by the Australian Lowy Institute of international relations.

The governor of Amazonas has extended until February 7 the total confinement that began on Monday and has suspended the Carnival holiday.

In order to relieve the intensive care units, General Pazuello considers it essential to evacuate 1,500 patients to other states to make room for the most seriously ill who require oxygen right now and those who are feared that they will arrive. Amazonia is in the middle of the rainy season, the season in which cases of acute respiratory syndromes skyrocket every year because the humidity is 100%. “We breathe water”, has riveted the military. A panorama now aggravated by the coronavirus because the region “has been rewarded with a new strain of covid, genetically identified by the Fiocruz institute, which is three times more contagious,” the minister stressed. He has also appealed directly to the two million residents of Manaus to contact the doctor at the first symptom.

Pazuello was introduced as a logistics expert when Bolsonaro appointed him after ditching two health incumbents at the start of the pandemic. The oxygen crisis, which has shocked Brazil, has exposed it. His words contrast with those he spoke in the same city days before the fateful night in which several of the main health centers in Manaus literally ran out of oxygen. Then he referred to the alerts with resignation and in a light tone.

The general has never hidden that he is there to comply without the slightest questioning what the president orders him to do. The mayor has been warned this Friday that he has to immediately reinforce municipal clinics with resources and people. “But really, no for english see or for photos ”, he has warned him in a very Brazilian expression that refers to laws passed in the 19th century in the face of British pressure to ban the slave trade, which were, however, systematically breached.