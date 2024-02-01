Biannual study by Antaq records an increase of 958 km in waterways intended for the transport of goods and people

A Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency) approved this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) a study that increased the economically navigable waterways in Brazil by 958 km in 2022 compared to what existed in 2020. The increase was 5%

The survey, which used data from 2022, indicates a total length of 20,100 km of roads used to transport cargo and passengers in the country.

Despite this increase, Brazil is still far from reaching its full waterway potential. According to the regulatory agency, the country has around 41,100 km of navigable rivers. With the update, the relationship between the waterway network and potential increased from 45% to 48%.

One of the actions that can boost this transport is the creation of the National Waterways Secretariat, which should be installed by the Ministry of Ports and Airports after Carnival.

Before the formalization of the new secretariat, the ministry and Antaq launched the General Waterway Grants Plan in October.

The document aims to stimulate the expansion and development of the waterway sector in Brazil, increase competitiveness and attract investments to strategic waterways in the country.