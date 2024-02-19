Ministry of Health confirmed 113 deaths since the beginning of the year; Federal District leads the incidence of the disease

Brazil has confirmed 653,656 cases of dengue since the beginning of 2024, according to an update this Monday (19.Feb.2024) from the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel of Ministry of Health. There are 321.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

According to the data, there were 113 deaths due to the disease. Another 438 are under investigation.

Women account for the majority of infections (55%), while men account for 45%. The age group from 30 to 39 continues to lead in dengue cases, followed by the group from 40 to 49 years old and the group from 50 to 59 years old.

The Federal District currently records the largest incidence coefficient (2,405.6 cases per 100 million inhabitants), followed by:

Minas Gerais (936.1);

Acre (622.4);

Paraná (512.6); It is

Goiás (487.6).

In number of absolute cases, Minas Gerais appears in 1st place with 192,258 records. Next are:

São Paulo (90,408);

Federal District (67,768);

Paraná (58,660); It is

Rio de Janeiro (41,435).

Vaccination

Vaccination against dengue has begun in at least 6 of the 10 states selected by the Ministry of Health to receive the initial batch of 712 thousand doses. The distribution of dengue vaccines to 315 municipalities began on February 8th.

Vaccination began in the Federal District and Goiás, two of the regions with the highest contamination rates, and also in the capitals Campo Grande (MS), Salvador (BA), São Luís (MA) and Rio Branco (AC). In Natal (RN) and João Pessoa (PB), vaccination is expected to start this Monday (19.Feb).

In the state of São Paulo, the municipality of Itaquaquecetuba started immunization this Monday (19.Feb.2024).

The state of Amazonas has not yet announced when it will begin vaccinating.

With information from Brazil Agency.