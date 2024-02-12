There are 75 deaths from the disease in the country; data were updated by the Ministry of Health this Monday (Feb 12)

The number of probable cases of dengue has surpassed the mark of half a million cases in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. As of 9pm this Monday (Feb 12, 2024), the country had 512,353 probable cases, 340 deaths under investigation and 75 deaths from dengue. The Southeast region holds 60.2% of cases.

The number of cases analyzed quadrupled compared to the same period in 2023: there were 128,842 at the time.

Minas Gerais is the state with the most deaths from dengue in the country, 16. From Friday (Feb 9) until this Monday (Feb 12), 13 new victims were recorded.

Here is the number of deaths by state:

Minas Gerais – 16

Paraná – 14

Federal District – 13

São Paulo – 9

Goiás – 6

Santa Catarina – 5

Rio Grande do Sul – 4

Rio de Janeiro – 3

Holy Spirit – 1

Here is the top 10 most dengue cases in 2024:

Minas Gerais – 171,769

São Paulo – 83,651

Federal District – 64,403

Paraná – 55,532

Rio de Janeiro – 39,315

Goiás – 31,809

Holy Spirit – 14,107

Santa Catarina – 12,470

Bahia – 6,225

Rio Grande do Sul – 5,683

Although it has fewer cases in total numbers, the Federal District has the highest incidence rate for every 100 thousand inhabitants in the country: 2,286.2.

2nd place, Minas Gerais, has an incidence coefficient of 836.3. Acre, Paraná and Goiás appear next.

MINISTRY RELEASES NUMBERS

The Ministry of Health publishes the latest data on probable cases, deaths under investigation, confirmed deaths and the dengue incidence rate in the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel.