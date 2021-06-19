Brazil surpassed the mark of 500 thousand deaths from covid-19 and envisions the third wave of an aggravated pandemic, according to experts, due to the opposition of the government of Jair Bolsonaro to the use of sanitary measures to deal with the virus.

“500 thousand lives lost by the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the world,” tweeted the Minister of Health, Marcelo queiroga, without specifying the balance of the last 24 hours. As of Friday, his ministry had counted 498,499 deaths, with a daily average of more than 2,000 in the last seven days.

Only the United States had so far exceeded half a million deaths. But in that country the death and contagion curves have fallen sharply since January, while Brazil this year experienced a second wave of the disease and is threatened by the third.

“The third wave is coming, the changes are beginning to be seen in the curves of cases and deaths. Vaccination, which could change things, progress slowly and no signs of restriction measures of displacements, on the contrary, “said epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

For the Fiocruz Foundation, Brazil is experiencing a “critical” situation, with “a high plateau (of deaths) and the possibility of an aggravation in the coming weeks, with the arrival of the southern” winter.

The level of occupancy of beds in intensive care units exceeds 80 percent in 19 of the 27 states of the country and 90 percent in eight of them, said Fiocruz. However, life seems almost normal in the big cities, with restaurants and shops open and many people without masks on the streets.

A pandemic that still has no ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

“It seems that we have never gotten out of the first wave and that the pandemic is a marathoner who measures up his effort,” said Alexandre da Silva, a specialist in public health issues at the University of Sao Paulo (USP).

Da Silva considers that Brazil, more than a pandemic, is experiencing a “syndemic”, in which the health emergency is mutually reinforcing with its socioeconomic ravages. Unemployment reached record levels, with almost 15 million people looking for work.

A parliamentary commission investigates the responsibility of the government in the magnitude of the tragedy.

“The pandemic is a time bomb. If vaccination is not accelerated and without better coordination of health and social assistance policies, there will be many more deaths that could be avoided,” warns Da Silva.

“But the problem lies above all in the fact that the public authorities do practically nothing to reduce socio-economic inequalities. Unemployment continues to rise and many poor people have to be exposed to the virus to survive. Hunger continues to gain ground. And the Afro-descendant population is often the most vulnerable. Unfortunately, the pandemic is a time bomb. If vaccination is not accelerated and there is no better coordination of health and social assistance policies, there will still be many deaths that could be avoided. “

Vaccination, which began in mid-January, suffered a series of interruptions due to lack of supplies. But important quantities of batches arrived in the last days, allowing to accelerate the immunization in cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

So far 29 percent of the population received the first dose and only 11.36 percent the second, according to official data.

The figure comes in the middle of the Copa América

President Jair Bolsonaro opposes the lockdown measures, on behalf of their negative economic impact and freedom of movement.

He has also questioned the efficacy of vaccines and the usefulness of masks, promotes drugs without proven efficacy against covid and urges to live practically as if nothing happened, because “we are all going to die one day.”

“As long as I am president (…), we are going to fight so that citizens have weapons and are not obliged to wear face masks,” said the far-right president on Thursday, in his weekly program live on social networks.

His stance, branded as “denialist” by his opponents, led him to host this month in Brazil the Copa América football match, which Colombia had resigned due to its social conflicts and Argentina due to the rebound in the pandemic.

Bolsonaro has recently participated in demonstrations and motorcyclist caravans, with his sights set on the October 2022 elections.

The opposition mobilized this Saturday, for the second time in less than a month, thousands of people in the main cities of the country, to denounce the chaotic government management of the pandemic.

For Ethel Maciel, thousands of deaths could be avoided “by informing the population about public health measures”, but “none of that was done” and the government turned the pandemic “into an ideological battle.”

dmr