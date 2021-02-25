One day after the first year after the first case of Covid-19 was registered in Brazil, the country exceeded 250,000 deaths from the virus, amid a worrying second wave of infections, shortage of vaccines and containment measures judged by insufficient.

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused the death of 251,498 people in Brazil, as reported this February 25 by the Ministry of Health, one day after the first year after the first contagion in the country and throughout Latin America. The official added that 1,541 people died in the last 24 hours, the second highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic hit the country.

With the 65,998 new cases of coronavirus notified on Thursday, the South American country has already registered 10,390,461 cases. These data confirm Brazil, with its 210 million inhabitants, as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic and as the second country with the most deaths in the world, after the United States.

The nation is facing a new stage of the pandemic with a new variant of the virus, according to an analysis made by government institutions, which is three times more contagious than the prevailing one in the world, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday .

Government plans for vaccination

The country has already applied the first dose of the vaccine to 6 million people (2.86% of the population), but many municipalities had to suspend their campaigns due to lack of vaccines and will only resume them this Thursday, after the Ministry of Health distributed 3.2 million doses that arrived this week.

Pazuello said the government plans to have inoculated half of the 210 million inhabitants by mid-year, but local production of the vaccines has not yet started.

News in development …

With EFE and AFP