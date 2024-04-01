There were 166,711 new registrations in the last 3 days; in total, 10 states and the Federal District declared an emergency situation

Brazil reached a record of 2,573,293 probable cases of dengue this Monday (April 1, 2024). There were 166,711 new records since Friday (29th March), the date of the last update of the disease scenario by the Ministry of Health. In total, 923 people died because of the disease this year.

Read the main numbers below:

Minas Gerais is the federation unit with the highest number of probable cases: 832,393;

the Federal District has the highest incidence coefficient (number of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants): 6,751.4. It is almost 6 times more than the national average, of 1,267.2;

The highest number of people killed is in the DF: 187. It is equivalent to 20% of the total number of deaths confirmed in the country this year.

O Ministry of Health publishes daily the latest data on probable cases, deaths under investigation and confirmed, and the dengue incidence rate in the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel.