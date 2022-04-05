The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 176,062,094 this Tuesday, 5, equivalent to 81.95% of the total population. Regarding the second dose, 161,382,404 of the Brazilians were reached, or 75.12% of the individuals.

Immunized with booster or additional doses the number reached 79,528,627. In the last 24 hours, 80,338 people received the first dose of the vaccine; 184,363, the second; and additional ones, 594,475, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with secretariats from 18 states.

Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster, Brazil administered 862,878 doses this Monday. Regarding pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), Brazil reached 10,944,856 doses, equivalent to 53.39% of this population.

