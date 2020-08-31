Brazil reached 10,627 victims after registering the highest number of deaths in 24 hours on Friday. The South American nation becomes the sixth country with the most deaths from covid-19 in the world, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France. The Ministry of Health ensures that 730 deaths have been registered from Friday to Saturday. 234 occurred in the last three days. The deaths confirmed on Saturday are close to the number of deaths caused by dengue – a disease that still ravages Brazilians – in all of 2019 (782). Brazil has 155,939 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

President Jair Bolsonaro, indifferent to the rising curve of the pandemic, spent Saturday afternoon riding a jet ski on Lake Paranoá in Brasilia. Without a mask, he took photos with followers who gathered on the pier to greet him. In a video recorded by the crew of a ship, which was preparing a barbecue, the president again underestimated the seriousness of the disease. “It is a neurosis. 70% [de la población] he will contract the virus, “he said. The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil has doubled in the last 10 days. On April 28, Bolsonaro reacted with a “so what?” to the figures of that day, 5,107. The last Brazilian president to be photographed on a jet ski, current senator Fernando Collor, provocatively commented on a publication comparing him to Bolsonaro. “If it continues like this, it will sink.”

Bolsonaro has neglected the barbecue that he was going to organize at the Alvorada Palace with ministers and members of the Government. Throughout the week, he had informed his supporters that he would organize a party to encourage the Minister of the General Controller, Wagner Rosário, who is going through personal problems. Criticism of the announcement grew and Bolsonaro told reporters, ironically, that he would receive up to 3,000 guests at his official residence. On Saturday morning, however, he posted on Twitter that the barbecue was false: he attacked the press and the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), which filed a lawsuit against the event.

While Bolsonaro was riding a jet ski, the far-right protesters once again skipped the social isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization and medical authorities to hold another public demonstration against confinement and in favor of reopening the economy. They protested against the former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, who is now seen as an enemy by the Executive, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

The Congress decreed on Friday the official mourning of three days for the victims of the covid-19 in an act carried out by the presidents of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia. “This Parliament, which represents the people and the federative balance of this nation, is not indifferent to this moment of loss, sadness and pain,” reports the statement signed by the leaders of the legislative chambers. The Supreme Federal Court also declared mourning in honor of the victims of the pandemic. “We need, more than ever, to join forces, in solidarity and fraternity, in favor of the preservation of life and health. The way out of this crisis is found in unity, in dialogue and in coordinated action, ”said Justice Dias Toffoli, president of the Supreme Court.

Another institution that has disagreed with the Executive is the Prosecutor’s Office, which has requested the Ministry of Health to collect information on the bed occupancy rate and the number of lung ventilators available in private health. The Prosecutor’s Office suggests that requests for private beds by public managers be regulated and recommends that it be mandatory to register hospital admissions of suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus in all health facilities. In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office explains that, in a pandemic situation such as the current one, the Constitution provides that goods and services from private health services can be requisitioned. “The Ministry of Health and the local Secretariats can decide when it is necessary to adopt the measure, regulating access to private property in accordance with the health priorities of each region,” the note says.

During the week, Health Minister Nelson Teich said he was against the government using private beds. He argued that the government should negotiate with private initiative hospitals and only if public health collapses. “We have to be efficient enough so that public health can face [la pandemia]. If it reaches the limit, we will have to sit down with the private health and insurers, talk and see a way in which they can be part of the solution by cooperating and not taking the hospitals from them, ”said the minister.