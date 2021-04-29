Brazil this Thursday exceeded 400,000 dead by coronavirus since the start of the pandemic just over a year ago, according to a media consortium based on data from regional governments.

The country, the most affected in Latin America by the disease, has registered its last 100,000 deaths in just 36 days, in the midst of a second wave of the most virulent and deadly pandemic that has brought the public health system to the brink of collapse.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths related to the coronavirus, after the United States, and the third with the most infected, with more than 14.5 million, after the United States and India.

The number of deaths increased exponentially since the beginning of the year: in five months it went from 100,000 to 200,000 deaths (on January 7); but it only took 77 days to reach 300,000 (March 24) and 37 days to reach 400,000.

“We had a significant impact from the new variants” of the virus, such as P1, epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, from the Espiritu Santo University (UFES) explained to AFP. More contagious and suspected of being more severe, this variant emerged in the Amazon, spread throughout the country and led to several countries to close its borders with Brazil.

The second week of April was the most devastating, with more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours over two days.

A parliamentary commission was installed last week in the Senate to investigate the management of the government of Jair Bolsonaro of the health crisis, which according to specialists has been chaotic and inefficient.

The investigation will focus mainly on the crisis in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, where oxygen shortage In January it resulted in the death by suffocation of dozens of covid patients.

The parliamentary commission will interrogate two former health ministers, Henrique Mandetta and Nelsol Teich, who left the government for disagreeing with Bolsonaro on social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Later, the current Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will be heard.

The far-right leader has continually defied recommendations to control the spread of the virus: criticized quarantine measures, rejected the use of masks, questioned vaccines and recommended the use of remedies such as hydroxychloroquine, without proven efficacy against the disease.

“I think this investigation will create a lot of problems for the president,” analyst Andre Rehbein Sathler, from the Intelligence Unit of the news portal Congresso em Foco, told AFP. “You don’t really need an investigation. The actions of the government during the pandemic are there for all to see “, he pointed.

“Not only omissions, but also actions. The federal government went to the supreme court to try to prevent social distancing measures imposed by the states, refused to buy vaccines and downplayed the pandemic,” Sathler added.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB