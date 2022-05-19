An evangelical pastor was arrested in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso for abusing at least four womentwo of them minors, to whom he passed “anointed oil on their private parts”, among other sexual assaults.

The 42-year-old religious has been in preventive detention since Thursday, after an investigation based on four complaints, the first of them from August 2021, according to the Civil Police in a note.

The aggressor used his position to “practice sexual abuse” during the cults and pastoral meetings that he held in the town of Confresa, in Mato Grosso, a border state with Bolivia.

The investigation unraveled the modus operandi of the pastor, who, during prayer, said that “he had to pass anointed oil on the intimate parts” of the parishioners under the excuse that “someone had done black magic.”

It was then that he led his victims, adults and minors, to another room in the church, where he applied the oil all over their bodies and “practiced the abuse,” according to the authorities.

In some of these private meetings, the religious also “showed his genitals and groped them,” according to sources from the Mato Grosso Civil Police, who do not rule out the existence of more cases of abuse.

One of the complainants, 17 years old, reported that in February of this year she went to the evangelical church to pray with the pastor and he took her to the bathroom, where he administered the oil and asked her to do the same with him.

“In the sequence, the investigator spread the oil on the victim’s body, who began to feel dazed. Then, the suspect took off her dress and performed sexual acts,” the police said.

With another of the women attacked, also a teenager, she made a video call in which “she appeared manipulating and exhibiting her genital organ,” according to official information.

Based on these testimonies, plus the evidence and evidence collected, the suspect was preventively arrested by the Police in Cuiabá, the regional capital, and brought before the courts.

